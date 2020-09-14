Fort Jackson recruit found dead in barracks, 4th death at base in past year

A basic combat training soldier has been found dead in his barracks at a South Carolina base. Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.

The exact cause of death is under investigation. Officials said that it was not related to COVID-19 or to an active field training exercise.

"A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and assistance to all who knew him."

At least three other soldiers have died at Fort Jackson in the past year. Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, a 19-year-old Army National Guard soldier from Minnesota was found unresponsive at a Fort Jackson field location in January and later died.

In March, a 29-year-old Army National Guardsman from Connecticut died after suffering a medical emergency during a "non-strenuous activity."

On Sept. 21, 2019, an 18-year-old soldier from North Carolina died after experiencing a "medical emergency" while he was "preparing to do physical training in his battalion area," officials said.