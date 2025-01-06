Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio asks for Jan. 6 Trump pardon Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio asks for Jan. 6 Trump pardon 02:15

MIAMI - Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys from Miami, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is asking President-elect Donald Trump for a pardon.

In a letter sent Monday afternoon to the incoming President, Tarrio's attorney, Nayib Hassan, described Tarrio as "a young man with an aspiring future ahead of him."

Tarrio, 42, was sentenced to 22 years in prison — the longest prison term for any of the Jan. 6 defendants. Although Tarrio was not at the Capitol, prosecutors argued he organized the attack from just outside the city. After Tarrio's conviction, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tarrio played a "central role" in the efforts to storm the Capitol in the hopes of preventing Joe Biden from becoming President.

Tarrio's attorney told CBS Miami he has been in touch with folks involved in the transition and are hopeful the President-elect will pardon his client.

"Granting this pardon would allow [Enrique] to reintegrate into a family that is extremely supportive and would further demonstrate commitment to lawful, peaceful, and constructive contributions," Hassan wrote to Trump. "It would also enable him to support his family fully and contribute meaningfully to the community."

The Trump transition team has not responded to Tarrio's request.

