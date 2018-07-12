Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page to be interviewed by Congress this week

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page will be interviewed by two congressional committees this week, after declining to appear earlier this week. Page worked on the special counsel's Russia investigation, and her anti-Trump text messages with Peter Strzok fueled several investigations into whether the DOJ and FBI showed bias during the Russia probe and the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server. On Friday, Page will sit down with the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform Committees, which have sought her testimony for seven months.

The interview will also be transcribed, too, according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert Goodlatte, R-Ohio.

"Lisa Page has finally agreed to appear before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees for a transcribed interview tomorrow," Goodlatte said in a statement. "This decision is long overdue."

Earlier this week, Page and her lawyer Amy Jeffress delayed the original interview, scheduled for Wednesday because Page had not been given access to documents she said she needed to review before testifying. She claimed that the joint committees have not "followed the normal process" associated with appearances of this nature.

Jeffress later denied that Page was trying to skirt the meeting and said that her client made it "abundantly clear" that she is willing to cooperate.

"Lisa Page is a key witness in our investigation and we need to hear from her about her role related to certain decisions made by the Department and Bureau," Goodlatte said.

Strzrok is appearing in a lengthy and contentious public hearing before the two committees Thursday.