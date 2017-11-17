Florida Democratic Party chairman Stephen Bittel resigns over creepiness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party is stepping down following a report that he makes women feel uncomfortable.

Stephen Bittel said it was "time for him to step aside" in the wake of a Politico report quoting anonymous women who said that Bittel would leer at them, make comments about their appearances or breasts and exhibit other behavior that made them uncomfortable. He also had a breast-shaped stress ball in his office.

None of the women said he groped or assaulted them.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and businessman Chris King called on Bittel to resign Friday.

Bittel didn't immediately return a message left on his cellphone. He did apologize in a statement to Politico prior to announcing his resignation and promised to do better.

Bittel said he is working with the party leadership to set a date for his departure.