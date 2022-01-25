Live

Coast Guard searching for 39 people believed missing after boat capsized off Florida coast

By Tori B. Powell

Rescue teams are looking for 39 people believed to be missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday. The Coast Guard suspects it was a human smuggling venture.

The Miami Coast Guard sector was alerted after a good Samaritan rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet. 

The surviving man told the U.S. Coast Guard he and 39 other people left from Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. Severe weather caused the vessel to capsize, and none of the passengers were wearing a life jacket. 

"Coast Guard air and surface asset crews are actively searching for people in the water," the Coast Guard tweeted Tuesday.

Officials said they will provide further updates. 

