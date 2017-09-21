Faculty questions University of Rochester's response to harassment allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Faculty members who filed a federal complaint over the University of Rochester's handling of sexual misconduct allegations are raising questions about the university's response.

The university said Tuesday that a special committee had retained former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to lead an independent investigation into allegations against Professor T. Florian Jaeger, who is accused of sexually harassing female graduate students.

The complainants on Wednesday questioned the choice of White because she once led the Securities Exchange Commission and has been publicly praised by the university's president, Joel Seligman, an SEC historian.

The university says White was chosen because of her expertise, without Seligman's input.

In their Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, the former and current faculty members say the university retaliated against them after they raised harassment claims against Jaeger.

According to a 111-page EEOC complaint filed in August, Jaeger hosted hot tub parties, used illegal drugs with students and sent one unwanted pictures of his genitals, CBS News correspondent Anna Werner reported.

University investigators cleared Jaeger. He's said he can't comment.