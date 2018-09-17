North Carolina governor warns "worst flooding yet" from Florence still to come

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The death toll from Florence rose Monday to at least 32 people and the governor of North Carolina warned residents the danger is not over as floodwaters continue to rise.

A break in the clouds couldn't diminish the looming threat of overflowing rivers and lakes threatening to swallow whole communities. Brandon Plotnick came to have a look at an overflowing dam near Fayetteville.

"It's fun to get out and everybody's getting stir crazy being stuck in the house, but that's a lot of water that has to go somewhere," he said.

The city's Cape Fear River is the biggest worry. As of Monday, it was up to 54 feet, and is expected to crest at 62 feet Tuesday. Parts of Fayetteville are already underwater, with the worst yet to come.

In the last 36 hours, CBS News has seen hundreds of rescues, evacuations and road closings up and down the swollen Lumber River. Pembroke police rescue commander Matthew Locklear said an ambulance flooded and they had to "evacuate ourselves."

"This a monumental disaster for our state," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "In many parts of North Carolina the danger is still immediate."