Flake a "yes" on Kavanaugh, Murkowski a "no" with 2 swing votes undecided

The suspense over whether Brett Kavanaugh will be the next Supreme Court associate justice is likely to end this weekend, but it isn't over yet. As of 1:00 p.m. Friday, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin were the two remaining undecided votes.

With Vice President Mike Pence able to cast a tie-breaking vote, Republicans need at least one of those two senators to vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation. If they both vote no, then it's hard to imagine how Kavanaugh could be confirmed.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate from Alaska, voted against advancing Kavanaugh in Friday morning's procedural vote, making Republican plans to confirm Kavanaugh more difficult. Murkowski has indicated she will not vote for Kavanaugh in the final vote, which could take place Saturday.

"I did not come to a decision on this until walking into the floor this morning. I have been wrestling to—to really try to know what is fair and what is right and the truth is none of this has been fair," Murkowski said Friday, adding, "I believe we are dealing with issues that are bigger than a nominee.."

"I believe that Brett Kavanaugh is a good man. I believe he is a good man, it just may be that in my view he is not the right man for the court at this time," she added.

Murkowski's vote, however, could always be offset by Manchin's if he votes to confirm the nominee. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate running for re-election in a red state, could vote for Kavanaugh, particularly after voting Friday morning to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to a final vote. But Manchin said little Thursday and Friday to indicate what his final vote would be, after studying the FBI report addressing allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the nominee.

On Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake, the Republican who stalled Kavanaugh's nomination process by wielding his leverage to call for the FBI review, announced he would vote for Kavanaugh unless something major changes before Saturday. Collins, meanwhile, is expected to announce her decision on Kavanaugh in a 3 p.m. floor vote.

The Senate is expected to cast a final vote for Kavanaugh as early as Saturday.

Republican plans to confirm Kavanaugh are also slightly complicated by the personal life of Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, whose daughter is getting married out of town Saturday. It's up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to determine when to hold the vote, according to Senate rules and whenever he thinks he has the votes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.