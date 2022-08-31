Texas health department looking into monkeypox patient's death A patient in Texas is the first person with monkeypox to die in the current U.S. outbreak. The Texas Health Department is looking into whether the disease played a role in their death. Denis Nash, the executive director at CUNY Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health and a distinguished professor of epidemiology at CUNY School of Public Health, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the response and break down what parents should be aware of as students return to the classroom.