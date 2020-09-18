Firefighter missing at wildfire outside Los Angeles

Crews are trying to find a firefighter who went missing in the San Bernardino National Forest while battling the El Dorado Fire east of Los Angeles, officials said Thursday night. The was no word on the firefighter's identity.

CBS Los Angeles says the blaze burned more actively on Thursday, popping up in spots along a highway.

#ElDoradoFire THREAD Search and Rescue: Officials are still working on pinging the individuals cell phone. Additionally Air Attack 51 has created a plan to have rotating helicopters up in the air throughout the night assisting with the search efforts. https://t.co/zduJyPEyOA — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) September 18, 2020

As of Thursday evening, the fire was 66% contained and had burned more than 19,000 acres.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Evacuation orders were in effect for numerous area communities.