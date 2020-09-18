Firefighter missing at wildfire outside Los Angeles
Crews are trying to find a firefighter who went missing in the San Bernardino National Forest while battling the El Dorado Fire east of Los Angeles, officials said Thursday night. The was no word on the firefighter's identity.
CBS Los Angeles says the blaze burned more actively on Thursday, popping up in spots along a highway.
As of Thursday evening, the fire was 66% contained and had burned more than 19,000 acres.
Evacuation orders were in effect for numerous area communities.