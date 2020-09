"A Climate In Crisis" explores wildfires, hurricanes and the science behind them The CBSN special ""A Climate In Crisis"" explores how climate change is impacting wildfires, hurricanes and other extreme weather events around the world. Lana Zak and CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli talk science and policy with bioclimatologist Park Williams, former climate skeptic Jerry Taylor and Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash.