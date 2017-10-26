Fergie opens up on split from Josh Duhamel

Fergie said on "The Talk" that she and her ex Josh Duhamel are making the split as seamless as possible for their 4-year-old son, Axl.

She reassured the hosts, "I'm good, as good as you can be with a separation."

The singer said she and Duhamel are still making their family a priority.

"The good thing is we don't lose each other as parents," she explained. "All of our cousins are still cousins. Everything basically is staying the same, except we're not a romantic couple … We are just making it happen."

The couple announced their split in September after eight years of marriage. Fergie told ET at the time that she and Duhamel were still close.

"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie explained. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."

She also said she was focusing on her new album, "Double Dutchess," which came out in September, and "touring, bringing the family and enjoying Axl every year."