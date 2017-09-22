Fergie says she and Josh Duhamel still love each other after separation

Fergie still has a lot of love for Josh Duhamel.

Earlier this month, the couple announced they had separated after eight years of marriage, but the 42-year-old singer told ET's Keltie Knight at The Tuck Room at iPic Theaters in New York City on Wednesday night that they still remain close.

"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie explained. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."

"But we are still Axl's parents through and through, and our families -- each other's families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews -- it's all the same. So that's the only thing that's changed," she added.

What's most important to the former couple is the happiness and wellbeing of their 4-year-old son, Axl.

"Absolutely," the Black Eyed Peas alum assured, adding that "there's no need" for any negativity about the split.

"It's just been all love in our family," the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer expressed. "Our families are families together and that cannot change. That is Axl's family, the cousins, I mean, all of mine, the Duhamels and the Kempers and everybody that I've fallen in love with, they're a family."

For now, Fergie is focusing on the release of her sophomore album, "Double Dutchess," on Friday, Sept. 22 and "touring, bringing the family and enjoying Axl every year."

She's also ready to "[make] sure that life is balanced, and I'm open. I'm kind of just an open vessel. Just everything has to be done with love."

So could her future also include a reunion with the Black Eyed Peas?

"Absolutely. There's a saying, 'You can do it all, you just can't do it all at once,'" Fergie expressed. "And I used to not think that way. I tried to just do it all at once and I realized, something's gotta give. So I'm not cutting off all, you can do it all but it's just, you know, it's gotta be spread out a little bit more. At least for me."

