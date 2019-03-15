Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin delete social media accounts after arrests

Felicity Huffman deleted her social media accounts on Friday, just days after she was among 50 people charged in a widespread college admissions scheme. The other high-profile actress charged, Lori Loughlin, removed her accounts on Tuesday.

Huffman's parenting website, What the Flicka?, also appeared to be taken down, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 — disguised as a tax-deductible charitable contribution — to a foundation operated by William Singer, who in turn, allegedly arranged for a particular proctor to ensure Huffman's daughter scored well. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, is not named in the indictment, but he is repeatedly referred to as Huffman's "spouse."

Huffman was released on $250,000 bond on Tuesday.

Just a few weeks before being charged, Huffman had tweeted a "throwback" photo with Macy, calling him her "partner in crime."

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 as part of a bribery plot to help their daughters gain admittance to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin was not brought into custody with everyone else charged because she was out of the country. Before she turned herself in Wednesday, her social media accounts were deleted. She was released Wednesday on $1 million bond.

The Hallmark Channel's parent company, Crown Media Family Networks, said Thursday they are no longer working with Loughlin, who had been a staple of the network.

Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is also feeling the backlash to the scandal. A social media influencer who capitalized on her experience at USC with sponsored posts for various brands, Olivia Jade was dropped by Sephora, Estee Lauder, TRESemmé and Lulus, some of the brands she had worked with.