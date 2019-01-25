Federal workers speak out about the shutdown: "We're being used as pawns"

Washington -- Approximately 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or are working without pay because of the prolonged partial government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history. Friday marks the 35th day of the shutdown and the second missed payday for workers in nine federal departments.

The White House and congressional leaders continue to be locked in an impasse over budget negotiations to end the shutdown. Two measures to reopen the government — one endorsed by President Trump and GOP leadership and another backed by Democrats — failed to pass in the Senate on Thursday.

On Friday, federal employees from different agencies and with diverse perspectives explained how the gridlock in Washington has affected their lives. Some workers chose not to disclose their surnames or the government agency that employs them.

"We're being used as pawns"

Erika, a furloughed federal worker, said the stalemate in negotiations on Capitol Hill is fueled by a "power struggle" between the president and lawmakers. "It's unfortunate that we're being used as pawns," she told CBS News, adding later, "How are you holding your civil servants hostage?"

Erika said she and her husband, a fellow federal employee who's working without pay, have been relying on their savings and the "generosity" of financial institutions to make ends meet since the shutdown started. But she said she doesn't know how they're going to take care of her four children if the shutdown drags on for weeks.

"We might end up on the street or I have to start pulling money out of my retirement, which is not ideal," she said. "I shouldn't have to pay that penalty for a wall."

"We need to, as a nation, control our borders"

Cleo has been working in the federal government for over 14 years and he's never been furloughed for this long. But even though he's not being paid, he supports the president's rigid stance on securing funding from Congress to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"At some point, you need to take a stand, both nationally and personally," Cleo told CBS News. "And yes, we need to, as a nation, control our borders, control our access to our country."

Cleo mentioned that he's been fortunate to have, unlike many of his fellow federal workers, another source of income through his rental investment work. He recognized the financial and emotional strain that many of his colleagues are enduring, but said the nation desperately needs more security at the southern border.

"Personally, we need to support that viewpoint," he added. "And sometimes it's worth the sacrifice."

"I love what I do — and I can't do it. And that is really frustrating"

Sarah Pinter didn't expect to be furloughed from her first "real" job after graduating from college. And because she's a contractor for the Environmental Protection Agency, she will likely not be paid for the days since the government closed — unless lawmakers pass a bill guaranteeing pay for federal contractors.

"This has been incredibly stressful," she told CBS News. "I've lost two months worth of rent already and every paycheck that I don't get is another month off. I love my job. This is the first job I've had to support myself full-time — and I was really proud of myself for that."

Sarah said the shutdown has been "devastating," not only for her income — which she is supplementing with two part-time jobs — but for her emotional well-being. Because she's worried about paying rent, student loans and other basic necessities, Sarah said the past 35 days have been extremely demoralizing.

"Being away from the work that I love doing everyday is not only a financial burden to me because I won't ever be paid back for these hours, but I love what I do — and I can't do it. And that is really frustrating," she added.