Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gives rare interview to 60 Minutes

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, gives a rare sit-down television interview to Scott Pelley to be broadcast on 60 Minutes Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Powell with predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke

Powell sat with Pelley this week in Washington, D.C. for a wide-ranging discussion that includes the Fed Chairman's remarks on interest rates, the outlook for America's economy and whether the U.S. financial system is vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The interview comes almost 10 years to the day since Pelley's groundbreaking interview with then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke during the Great Recession. Bernanke and his successor, Janet Yellen, appear alongside Powell in one of the interviews for this report to discuss how they advised him to handle the job and the criticism that comes with it.