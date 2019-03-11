Highlights from Jerome Powell's interview with 60 Minutes

Will the Fed raise interest rates again?
Powell shares his outlook on the U.S. economy and tells 60 Minutes whether or not another interest rate hike is on the horizon
Powell says the president can't fire him
Powell tells 60 Minutes he fully intends to serve his four-year term
Are American banks safe today?
In the 2008 Great Recession, taxpayers were forced to bail out reckless Wall Street excess. Correspondent Scott Pelley asks Powell: How safe are banks today?
How the opioid crisis affects the economy
Powell tells 60 Minutes about the factors that have led the United States to have a lower labor force participation rate than almost every other advanced country