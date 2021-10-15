FDA advisers to weigh in on COVID-19 booster shots for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients

A day after a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside advisers voted unanimously to endorse the third doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the committee is reconvening Friday to weigh in on booster shots for at least some of the more than 15 million Americans vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee comes as new CDC data suggests infections and deaths among vaccinated Americans were worse in those who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

While the unvaccinated were still 6.1 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 11.3 times more likely to die from the disease compared to all fully vaccinated people, breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated Americans have also climbed in recent months. Rates of cases and deaths among people who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's dose were higher than in those who received two shots of vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna.

However, severe COVID-19 remains unlikely for most vaccinated younger adults. Hospitalizations in adults under 50 was just 1.8 per 100,000 fully vaccinated people, in the CDC's COVID-NET surveillance, compared to nearly 15 per 100,000 in seniors 65 and older.

"There's no doubt that over time, with a two-dose mRNA vaccine or a one-dose J&J vaccine, that over a period of time there's waning for protection against infection. After a further period of time, there is the gradual waning in protection against severe disease," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's top medical adviser, said this week at a virtual event hosted by the Smithsonian Associates.

The committee is scheduled to vote first on Johnson & Johnson's request to roll out a second dose of its vaccine, to be administered potentially as early as two months after the first dose for some adults.

In documents submitted to the committee, Johnson & Johnson said data from its trials suggested a second dose could provide "maximum protection" for people at high risk of exposure to the virus or of severe COVID-19, given as soon as two months after the first shot.

For others, the company said a second shot at least six months after the first "could lead to even longer lasting protection," citing experimental results from 17 trial participants. However, the company said "an adequately powered" Phase 2 study to test the efficacy of its booster shot in adults after six months was still ongoing and had yet to report any findings.

For Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines so far, the FDA's advisers have so far greenlit doses only for older adults and others at high risk of severe disease or exposure. But with Johnson & Johnson's second dose, the agency is asking the panel for a vote on all adults — either 2 or 6 months after they were first vaccinated.

After voting on Johnson & Johnson's request, scientists will present the committee with early data on "heterologous" booster shot combinations -- giving additional doses from one brand to people first vaccinated with another. For example, could someone who received two shots of Moderna's vaccine receive a booster from Pfizer?

Preliminary results from the National Institutes of Health's trial, which were posted Wednesday as a preprint and have yet to be peer-reviewed, found that all combinations of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines tested in the study's 458 participants appeared safe and effective at triggering a "substantial increase" in antibodies to fight the virus. All prompted similar, mostly mild side effects.

"Our study was never about making the case of, if a booster should be used. Our study was, if a booster is authorized or approved, does it matter what that underlying vaccine was," Dr. John Beigel, associate director for clinical research at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News.

Beigel said scientists had worked through the weekend to finalize their manuscript ahead of booster shot decisions by both the FDA and the CDC, which also must weigh in next week before additional doses can be rolled out.

Only one combination tested in the study -- people first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson who received a second shot -- failed to reach antibody levels that might be needed for high protection against symptomatic disease. However, the study's authors cautioned that it was "not designed to directly compare responses between different booster regimens" and that the antibodies might be sufficient to shield against cases of severe COVID-19.

Beigel said antibodies from Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which is based on a modified adenovirus, may peak later than from the mRNA-based Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Protection from Johnson & Johnson's shot may rely on other parts of the immune system that could provide longer-lasting effectiveness.

More answers could come soon from the NIH's trial.

Beigel said the team was still working on analyzing blood samples that could offer a window into the cellular immune response prompted by the different booster shots combinations, beyond the neutralizing antibodies they reported on Wednesday. Trial participants will also be followed for a year, which could help scientists better understand how protection might change differently over time.

"We'll start getting a sense at three months, we'll know more at six months, to really understand that decline. To see if the decline in antibody over time is the same for mRNA versus the adenovirus vaccines," said Beigel.