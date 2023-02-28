Government watchdog report finds FBI, Capitol Police identified but didn't share "credible threats" before Jan. 6

Federal agencies responsible for protecting the U.S. Capitol did not "fully process" or share critical information — including about militia groups arming themselves ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — a failure that stymied the response that day, according to a new 122-page report by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office.

The FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police had seen "threats that were true or credible" days ahead of the assault on the Capitol building, the report said. But much as with the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, a failure by multiple agencies to share information and connect dots left those securing the Capitol unprepared for the onslaught.

"Some agencies did not fully process information or share it, preventing critical information from reaching key federal entities responsible for securing the National Capital Region against threats," the report said.

The GAO report also revealed specific tips that were obtained by some federal agencies ahead of the attack. For example, the Capitol Police obtained information "regarding a tip that a member of the Proud Boys had recently obtained ballistic helmets, armored gloves, vests, and purchased weapons, including a sniper rifle and suppressors for the weapons."

The tip, which the Secret Service also obtained from its Denver Field Office, revealed the individual flew with others to Washington D.C. "on January 5, 2021" to incite violence. According to the report, the Secret Service interviewed the individual and his son when they arrived in Washington, D.C., and investigated whether they were traveling with "loaded weapons." Capitol Police also attempted to locate the individual using "cell phone pings."

According to the report, investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reviewed a tip a day before the Jan. 6 attacks that revealed an individual had "staked out parking lots of federal buildings to determine how to bring firearms into D.C. at January 6th events."

The report also indicates there was a threat against the D.C. water system between Dec. 16, 2020 - Jan. 4, 2021. Information about the threat was obtained by the Architect of the Capitol and was shared with the Capitol Police.

In addition to the Capitol Police and the FBI, five other federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, United States Secret Service, Park Police, Senate Sergeant at Arms and Postal Inspection Service "developed a total of 27 threat products specific to the planned events of January 6 prior to the attack on the Capitol," according to the obtained report. The GAO found that "14 products included an assessment of the likelihood that violence could occur."

A tip shared by intelligence officials from New York State with their counterparts in Washington D.C., included a social media post where the user "described intent to conduct an attack in Washington D.C. on January 6 — targeting Democratic members of Congress."

The report singled out the FBI, concluding the agency "did not consistently follow policies for processing tips."

"FBI officials we spoke with said that from December 29, 2020 through January 6, 2021, they tracked domestic terrorism subjects that were traveling to Washington, D.C. and developed reports related to January 6 events," said the report. "As of January 6, 2021, FBI officials noted that the Washington Field Office was tracking 18 domestic terrorism subjects as potential travelers to the D.C. area."

This is a developing story.