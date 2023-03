Report finds agencies didn't share "credible threats" before Jan. 6 Capitol assault A government watchdog report reveals federal agencies responsible for protecting the U.S. Capitol did not share "credible threats" before Jan. 6, 2021. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office found the FBI and CapitolPpolice failed to fully process critical information, including about militia groups arming themselves. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" with more.