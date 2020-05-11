FBI and DHS to warn that Chinese hackers are targeting U.S. COVID research

The Trump administration plans to issue a warning that cyber actors linked to the Chinese government are working to obtain U.S. research on coronavirus treatments and vaccines, according to a person familiar with the matter. The warning and its focus were first reported by the New York Times.

The advisory is expected to be issued jointly by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, though the timing of its release is fluid. Both agencies have closely monitored the activities of a range of foreign government hackers during the pandemic and have warned that universities, research facilities and healthcare institutions could face heightened risk.

"We certainly have seen reconnaissance activity, and some intrusions, into some of those institutions, especially those that have publicly identified themselves as working on COVID-related research," FBI Deputy Assistant Director for the Cyber Division Tonya Ugoretz said during a panel discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute last month.

In a rare joint advisory, security agencies in the U.S. and United Kingdom warned last week that unnamed nation-state cyber actors were targeting "health care bodies, pharmaceutical companies, academia, medical research organizations and local governments." The agencies urged employees of those organizations to harden their passwords and implement two-factor authentication to protect against the most common attacks.

Private cybersecurity firms and U.S. government agencies have observed that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have all escalated cyber activity, as well as disinformation efforts related to the coronavirus.

U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials have also previously warned of China's use of 'nontraditional collectors' — including students and researchers — who are enlisted to steal scientific data and proprietary technologies. The country's top counterintelligence official, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director Bill Evanina, has said China's theft of U.S. intellectual property totals as much as $400 billion annually.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said Monday that Beijing was leading in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine and opposed all forms of cyberattacks. "It is immoral for anyone to engage in rumor-mongering without presenting any evidence," Zhao Lijian, the spokesman, said.

The Trump administration was consistently issuing warnings to allies and admonitions to Beijing about China's attempted espionage even before the coronavirus pandemic brought U.S.-China relations to a new low. Late last year, the Justice Department issued a series of China-related indictments, accusing telecom giant Huawei and two subsidiaries of theft of trade secrets and charging members of China's People's Liberation Army for a 2017 hack of credit reporting agency Equifax. In January, it charged a Harvard University professor with lying to authorities about his financial ties to China's Thousand Talents Plan, a recruiting platform designed to attract high-level scientific talent to China.

While President Trump occasionally praised Chinese president Xi Jinping's handling of the outbreak in its early stages, Mr. Trump and a number of senior U.S. administration officials have since accused Beijing in increasingly acrimonious terms of covering up the origins of the virus and withholding information about its transmission. Both Mr. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have vowed unspecified consequences for China.

They have also said publicly that significant evidence links the virus outbreak to a research laboratory in Wuhan. While U.S. intelligence agencies have acknowledged that they are looking into that scenario as well as the theory, more widely accepted by scientific experts, that transmission occurred elsewhere in nature, the agencies have not said that either scenario is, at this stage, more or less likely to have occurred than the other.

At a press briefing on Monday, President Trump obliquely addressed China's targeted cyberactivities.

"What else is new with China? I'm not happy with China, could have stopped it at the source, should have," Mr. Trump said. "Now you're telling me they're hacking. What else is new? We're watching very closely."