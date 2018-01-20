Body found of mother who went missing in Montecito mudslides, sheriff's office says

MONTECITO -- Authorities in Montecito, California said Saturday they had found the body of a woman who had been listed at missing in the deadly mudslides, putting the number of fatalities at 21 with two people still missing. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Coroner's Office has identified the decedent as 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon of Montecito.

Authorities said a search and recovery dog team located the body of an adult female in the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane near Olive Mill Road and above Coast Village Road around 10 a.m., CBS Los Angeles reports. Benitez Calderon's family has been notified.

Santa Barbara Sheriff

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office expressed condolences to the Benitez-Calderon family, who were already mourning the loss of Faviola's 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez and his cousin 3-year-old Kailly Benitez, as well as Kailly's mother, 27-year-old Marilyn Ramos.

There are two people still missing, two-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin, officials said.