How to watch Dr. Fauci and other top health experts testify before House committee

A House committee will hear testimony on Tuesday from key Trump administration officials who have been working on the response to the coronavirus pandemic, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's leading infectious disease experts. This hearing will be a hybrid of in-person and remote.

Fauci, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, assistant Health Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir and Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Robert Redfield will testify Tuesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Dr. Fauci's testimony today

What: Drs. Fauci, Hahn and Redfield and Admiral Giroir testify before House Energy and Commerce Committee

Drs. Fauci, Hahn and Redfield and Admiral Giroir testify before House Energy and Commerce Committee Date: Tuesday, June 23

Tuesday, June 23 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET Location: Rayburn House Office Building, U.S. Congress

Rayburn House Office Building, U.S. Congress Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

More than 2.2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the highest number of any country in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. More than 120,000 have died.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads Mr. Trump's Coronavirus Task Force, said Monday on a call with governors that the media has "focused on the new cases number." He told them that a "percentage of that is reflective of an extraordinary national success in testing and that we are identifying people." At a rally on Saturday, Mr. Trump called increased testing a "double-edge sword" and told the crowd, "I said to my people, slow the testing down please."

Since Saturday's rally, the White House has received backlash about the comments. One senior White House official told CBS News those comments were made "in jest," while acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that "I think that what you heard from the president was frustration." On Monday, Pence called the president's remark a "passing observation."