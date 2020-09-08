Father and son help nonprofit to serve meals with a side of human kindness

From 8 to 11 a.m., Keith Branch passes out meals – nourishment for the body and the soul – while remembering the golden rule and his faith.

"He's not going to be thrilled with me if I don't do what I'm supposed to do," Branch said to his son Keith while pointing to God and sorting food.

Branch works with Kids Bring Life – a nonprofit intended to feed children facing food insecurity. However, with the coronavirus pandemic and a stalled economy, millions of families find themselves in need of food, so Kids for Life began feeding all children – young and old.

"People are trying to figure out how they're going to provide for their families and feed their children," said Branch.

Branch and his 15-year-old son give out 50 meals a day, five days a week. The nonprofit has 40 locations around Dallas.

Keith Branch, right, and his 15-year-old son prepare meals with the nonprofit Kids Bring Life in Texas. Janell Hicks/Kids Bring Life

CBS News spoke with Janelle Hicks, operations manager for Kids Bring Life, and asked her how many meals are prepared a day.

"We are doing 2-3,000 a day," said Hicks. "There's definitely an escalation. I see more people who are thankful. They use money for bills and don't have to use it on food."

"It makes me feel pretty good. Like there's people out there that really care about each other," one food recipient said.

The coronavirus has taken so much from so many, but it has given Branch and his son the opportunity to practice what he preaches – by doing unto others who need a serving of human kindness and love.

"You never know who you're going to touch," said Branch. "And if you believe God put you out here for a purpose, you're going to inspire somebody."