Fans petition for "Crocodile Dundee" reboot after Super Bowl commercial

Fans were excited after several trailers dropped for a "Crocodile Dundee" sequel starring Danny McBride as Brian Dundee, the long-lost American son of Mick Dundee, but it turned out that "Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home" was too good to be true -- for now, at least. A petition hopes to bring the film to life.

A trailer for the supposed sequel aired during Super Bowl LII, only to reveal that it was all a publicity stunt for Tourism Australia. Melbourne-born star Chris Hemsworth played McBride's sidekick, Wall Jr., in the video and there was even a cameo by Paul Hogan, the original Dundee. The commercial promoted Australia's beaches, wineries and food scene.

Though the movie was revealed to be an expensive, elaborate spoof, fans are still hopeful. Australian news site NT News started a petition to get Hogan to #BringBackDundee. The petition had 3,000 signatures as of Monday.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner told NT News he would welcome a Dundee sequel, pointing out that the original movie "showcased the beauty, adventure and fun of the NT — it was great for international tourism and created local jobs."

"We want to see more movies showcasing the NT and supporting our talented people like Miranda Tapsell, Jess Mauboy, Rob Collins and Warwick Thornton ... there is no better place than the NT to make a movie," he said.

The petition also rounded up more filmmakers and tourism operators who said the reboot would be good for the Northern Territory.