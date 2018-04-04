Mark Zuckerberg speaks, after Facebook says Cambridge Analytica had 87 million users' data

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is speaking to reporters in a Wednesday conference call, after the social media company admitted Wednesday afternoon that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed up to 87 million accounts, mostly in the U.S. Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week.

The 87 million figure was much higher than earlier estimates that were closer to 50 million, and represents nearly half of all registered voters in the U.S. Facebook is under scrutiny for failing to tell customers in 2015 when it found users' information had been accessed without their permission by Cambridge Analytica. Facebook, in an update posted Wednesday afternoon, said it will be better informing users about how their information is used, but didn't announce any major changes in policy.

"We didn't take a broad enough view what our responsibility was," Zuckerberg said on the conference call.

A Facebook spokeswoman explained the number increased once Facebook conducted its own internal review.

"The 50 million number originally reported was an estimate provided by parties other than Facebook," the spokeswoman told CBS News. "We undertook our own internal review to determine the number of people potentially impacted."

Lawmakers are expected to pose tough questions to Zuckerberg on Wednesday, when he testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.