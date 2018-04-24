Lawmakers grill app maker at heart of Facebook scandal

LONDON -- The academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse scandal, who apologized for his actions in an interview aired by "60 Minutes" on Sunday, was to answer more questions on Tuesday -- this time from British lawmakers. Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan told "60 Minutes" he was "sincerely sorry" about the way he and "tens of thousands" of other app developers took advantage of what he said was Facebook's lax data policy enforcement, but he doesn't think he really did anything wrong.

Facebook has been mired in scandal since revelations that the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica misused personal information from as many as 87 million Facebook accounts. But as Kogan suggested to "60 Minutes," the issue is likely far more widespread than that.

A former Cambridge Analytica employee said last week -- before the same British Parliamentary committee grilling Kogan on Tuesday -- that there were likely many more apps, and likely "many" more Facebook users affected by the data misuse than currently acknowledged by Facebook.

Cambridge Analytica got the data from a Facebook personality-quiz app Kogan created. That app collected data on both users and their Facebook friends.

Kogan began testifying Tuesday morning before the U.K. Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, which is investigating data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica's role in elections globally as well as the U.K.'s Brexit vote in 2016.

Relationship with Facebook

Lawmakers began by asking him about how is relationship with Facebook began. He described a collaboration, before he dev eloped the "This is your digital life" app, under which the social media platform provided him with data sets on its users to help research their online experience.

He described the relationship, at that stage, as seeming innocent enough, saying it was "really an academic collaboration... they (Facebook) had a strong interest in the research."

Asked whether his interest in developing his app, which gathered the data on so many Facebook users was born out of the potential financial value of that data, or his research into peoples' online behavior, Kogan replied without hesitation that research was his primary impetus.