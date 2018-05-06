Report: Facebook accused of connecting extremists with "suggested friends" feature

Facebook is being accused of inadvertently helping Islamist extremists connect and recruit new members. A new report in The Telegraph cites research suggesting that the social media giant connected and introduced thousands of extremists through its "suggested friends" feature.

The research was conducted by the Counter Extremism Project, a non-profit organization that pressures companies to remove extremist content online. It plans to release its findings in an extensive report later this month.

"The failure to effectively police its platform has allowed Facebook to become a place where extensive (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) supporting networks exist, propaganda is disseminated people are radicalised and new supporters are recruited," researcher Gregory Waters told The Telegraph.

Facebook is already facing criticism for failing to remove terrorist material from its platform.

"There is no place for terrorists on Facebook," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "We work aggressively to ensure that we do not have terrorists or terror groups using the site, and we also remove any content that praises or supports terrorism. 99 percent of ISIS and Al Qaeda-related content we remove is found by our automated systems."