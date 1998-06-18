Expos Escape Mets' Hold

Brad Fullmer admitted his hits weren't beauties.

"I got a couple of hits and they were both ugly," Fullmer said. "It kind of makes up for those lineouts you get during the year so I'll take it."

Fullmer's RBI single with two outs in the ninth off Mel Rojas gave the Montreal Expos a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Fullmer's sinking liner fell in front of diving center fielder Brian McRae to score Shane Andrews, helping the Expos snap a three-game losing streak.

McRae had tied it in the top of the inning with a leadoff homer against Ugueth Urbina (4-2).

Andrews opened the ninth with a double off Rojas (3-1), and one out later, F.P. Santangelo singled to send Andrews to third. Vladimir Guerrero was intentionally walked with two outs and Mets manager Bobby Valentine decided to stay with Rojas, a right-hander, against the left-handed hitting Fullmer instead of bringing in lefty Brian Bohanon.

Fullmer then hit Rojas' first pitch to shallow center that McRae appeared to get a slow start on.

"All those games where Mel came in and pitched a perfect inning and then came in and got the save, no one said one word," Mets manager Bobby Valentine said. "Then he doesn't pitch a perfect inning and you have to go and make a big story out of it. I know he got the loss but if you expect someone to be perfect every time out, it's not going to happen."

The Mets have lost their last four one-run games.

Mark Grudzielanek's RBI single in the eighth had given the Expos a 4-3 lead.

Guerrero, who went 2-for-4 with two steals, swiped home on the back end of a double steal in the sixth to tie it at 3.

Guerrero hit a one-out single and advanced to third when Fullmer singled. When Mets starter Bobby Jones fired a 1-1 pitch in the dirt to Rondell White, Fullmer broke for second. Guerrero headed toward home on catcher Mike Piazza's throw and slid home safely ahead of second baseman Carlos Baerga's return throw.

New York took a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Piazza singled with one out and Olerud tripled him home. Carlos Baerga was then credited with a sacrifice fly when Guerrero dropped his fly to right for an error.

Butch Huskey followed with a drive to right field but Guerrero climbed the wall to make a sensational catch and fired the ball to first baseman Brad Fullmer to double up Baerga, who could only stare from home in disbelief having never broken stride on the play.

"That's the game, right there. He's a really brave and tough athlete," Montreal manager Felipe Alou said of Guerrero. "After he dropped that ball trying to throw too soon he dominated the game."

Jones hit a two-out single in the fifth to score Matt Franco to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

White hit his 12th homer leadng off the fifth to tie it, and the Expos took the lead on Andrews' RBI groundout.

Expos starter Carl Pavano allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings.

Jones gave up three runs and six hits in six innings.

Notes: Olerud has eight career triples. ... Mets third baseman Edgardo Alfonzo made fine defensive plays on hard grounders by Guerrero in the first and Chris Widger in the third. ... Piazza went 2-for-4 for his seventh multi-hit game with the Mets and is 27-for-71 (.380) in 18 games since joining New York. ... All of White's 12 home runs this season have been solo shots. ... Benny Agbayani, whose contract had been purchased from Triple-A Norfolk after Tuesday night's game, made his major-league debut for the Mets when he came on as a defensive replacement.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed