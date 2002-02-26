Bios



EUGENIA ZUKERMAN



National Correspondent, CBS News

Senior Correspondent, CBS News Sunday Morning



Eugenia Zukerman has been a special correspondent for CBS News Sunday Morning since December 1981, covering classical music, dance and the arts for the critically acclaimed broadcast.

Zukerman is currently television's only classical music correspondent. She has interviewed nearly 300 musicians during her Sunday Morning career, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Itzhak Perlman, pianist Van Cliburn and composer/singer Paul McCartney.

Also an accomplished classical flutist, Zukerman appears regularly with orchestras, in solo and duo recitals and is a prominent figure in chamber music ensembles.

Her major orchestral and festival performances have included appearances with the New York Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the National Symphony, the Israel Chamber Orchestra, the Aspen Music Festival and London's South Bank Festival. In 1998, Zukerman was named music director of the International Vail Valley Music Festival in Colorado.

The multi-faceted Zukerman also enjoys a successful career as an author. She has written three screenplays and has published two novels, Deceptive Cadence (Viking, 1981) and Taking the Heat (Simon & Schuster, 1991). In 1997, she co-authored a non-fiction book, Coping With Prednisone with her sister, Dr. Julie R. Igelfinger.

Born in Cambridge, Mass., Zukerman began her flute training with Carl Bergner of the Hartford Symphony. She also studied with Albert Tipton at the Aspen Music Festival and continued her studies under the renowned flutist Julius Baker. She attended both Barnard College and The Julliard School for Music. In 1971, she won the Young Concert Artists Award and made her formal New York debut to rave reviews.

Zukerman resides in New York with her husband, Dick Novik. She is the mother of two daughters, Arianna and Natalia.