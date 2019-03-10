Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes minutes after takeoff

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia -- An Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 people thought to be on board crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning from Ethiopia's capital headed to Nairobi, the airline said.

The airline's statement said 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to be on board the Boeing 737 that crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, on its way to Kenya's capital.

The crash occurred around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 30 miles south of the capital, shortly after taking off at 8:38 a.m. local time, said the airline's statement.

While the airline said that "search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties," a separate statement by the Ethiopian prime minister's office offered its "deepest condolences" to families.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa's largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent. The crash comes as the country's reformist prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has vowed to open up the airline and other sectors to foreign investment in a major transformation of the state-centered economy.

Boeing said in a brief statement Sunday morning it "is aware of reports of an airplane accident and is closely monitoring the situation.

Records suggest that the Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane that crashed was a new one. The Planespotters civil aviation database shows that the plane, a Boeing 737-8 MAX, was delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in mid-November.

-- This is a developing story.