Suspect in deadly Oxford, Michigan, school shooting expected to plead guilty, prosecutor says

A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday.

Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting, authorities said.

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims," David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, said in a statement to CBS News.

The 16-year-old suspect is due in court Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

October 21, 2022

