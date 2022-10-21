CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine for nearly a year returns home
Trump confidant Thomas Barrack to take stand in his own defense
"Criminal investigation" after 6 killed in Wisconsin fire
Former Air Force recruit who pepper sprayed officers on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Elite U.S. troops practice for war just miles from Ukraine's border
Michigan family missing after father exhibited "signs of paranoia," police say
Jill Biden says she knows Hunter Biden "is innocent"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Oxford shooting suspect expected to plead guilty
A teenager accused of killing four students and injuring seven others at a high school outside Detroit is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. Attorneys for 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley said he will plead guilty to all 24 charges against him.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On