Oxford shooting suspect expected to plead guilty

A teenager accused of killing four students and injuring seven others at a high school outside Detroit is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. Attorneys for 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley said he will plead guilty to all 24 charges against him.
