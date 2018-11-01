How to watch ET Live, free 24/7 coverage of celebrity news

"Entertainment Tonight" has rolled out ET Live, a free, 24-hour live-streaming channel from the leading source of entertainment and celebrity news. The streaming service is now available on desktop, Apple iOS, tvOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and in the Google Play store.

ET Live provides fans free access to entertainment news and breaking Hollywood headlines, including celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes coverage, set visits, parties and premieres. Viewers will get up-to-the-minute stories on what's happening in the TV, movie and music industries, courtesy of ET correspondents Lauren Zima, Denny Directo, Cassie DiLaura, Tanner Thomason, Jason Carter and Melicia Johnson.

The streaming service will put the spotlight on entertainment's biggest events, like the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, NY and LA Fashion Week, Comic-Con, Coachella and more with live, exclusive coverage and original reporting. ET Style will feature original fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.

Here's how to watch:

1. On TV: You can add ET Live's streaming app to your Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You can also access ET Live through the CBS All Access subscription service and through CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming service.

2. On your phone or tablet: Watch on either your Android or iOS devices through the ET app, which you can download from the Google Play store or Apple App Store.

3. On ETLive.com: You can always head to ETlive.com.

Visit ETlive.com or download the app today to start streaming. No signup is required.

ET is owned by CBS News' parent company CBS Corp.