Erie, Pennsylvania, used to heavy snow, gets colossal amount

ERIE, Pa. -- Snow was continuing to fall overnight in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days. Even for a region accustomed to plenty of the white stuff -- this has been plenty to endure.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says at least an additional 5 to 10 inches are expected through Wednesday.

The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time one-day snowfall record for Erie.

Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

Erie has issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. It's asking residents to stay off streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.

State police and the state Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

The Pennsylvania National Guard was called out in northwestern Pennsylvania, reports CBS Erie affiliate WSEE-TV.

Guard members will provide high-clearance, all-terrain military vehicles to aid local agencies and help with medical emergency and law enforcement responses, among other things, the station says.

The white Christmas in much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold that's forecast to endure until the New Year.

Residents should expect colder-than-normal temperatures for the rest of the week, according to Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

Forecasters warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills in much of the US.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.

Wind chill advisories were also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists warn frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.