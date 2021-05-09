Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wide swaths of U.S. brace for frigid temps

In areas across the country, people are bracing for days of frigid temperatures as an Arctic blast ushers in the new year. CBS News correspondent Demarco Morgan is in Erie, Pennsylvania, which is buried under five feet of snow.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.