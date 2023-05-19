Rep. Eric Swalwell says former NFL player threatened him via Twitter

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California says former San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars fullback Bruce Miller sent him what he called a "threatening" message on Twitter.

Swalwell shared a screenshot Wednesday of a direct message purportedly sent by Miller that read: "Almost time!!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution," followed by a series of laughing emojies.

"f****n' traitor," the message concluded.

Swalwell asked on Twitter who was sending a message "threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?"

CBS Bay Area reports that Swalwell reported Miller to the Capitol Police.

Miller was drafted by the 49ers in 2011 and played five seasons for them. He was cut prior to the 2016 season after he was charged with several felonies for the alleged assault of a 70-year-old man and his 29-year-old son, CBS Bay Area says. The charges were later dropped.

In June 2015, Miller pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace after being accused of throwing and smashing his ex-fiancée's cell phone during an argument at a hotel, according to CBS Bay Area.

Swalwell, whose district encompasses part of the Bay Area, said Thursday that the 49ers had "reached out to me this afternoon regarding this threat from a former player. As a lifelong member of 'The Faithful,' I appreciate them sharing their concern."

After being out of football for several years, Miller signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in 2020 and appeared in eight games, but hasn't played in the NFL since that season.

-- additional reporting by Brian Dakss