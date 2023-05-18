Rep. Swalwell shares social media threat purportedly from former 49ers fullback Bruce Miller

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has reported former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller to the Capitol Police after he says Miller threatened him on social media.

On Wednesday, the Democratic congressman from Dublin shared a screenshot of a direct message he says he received from Miller. The post said, "Almost time!!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution" followed by laugh emojis.

The post also called Swalwell a "f----n' traitor."

Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers? pic.twitter.com/M2E2x9l3dR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 17, 2023

Thursday, Swalwell followed up on the tweet, saying the 49ers had reached out to him about the tweet.

"As a lifelong member of The Faithful, I appreciate them sharing their concern," said Swalwell.

Former 49ers fullback Bruce Miller. Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Miller played for the 49ers from 2011 to just before the 2016 season when he was dropped from the team after he was charged with the alleged assault of a 70-year-old man.

In June 2015, Miller pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in connection with an incident in March of that year involving his ex-fiancée. In that case, Miller allegedly threw the woman's cell phone and smashed it during an argument at a Santa Clara hotel.



Bruce Miller mug shot from 2016 arrest San Francisco Police Department

Miller has not commented publicly about the post. Swalwell says his family and staff were disturbed by the threat and that any kind of political violence or threat of political violence is unacceptable.