Eric Adams sworn in as New York City's 110th mayor after Times Square ball drop

Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after the ball dropped at midnight on Saturday, CBS New York reports. Adams used his family's Bible to take the oath of office in Times Square with members of his family by his side.

Adams, a former captain in the New York Police Department and Brooklyn borough president, was elected mayor in November, becoming just the second Black mayor in the city's history. He defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa for the position.

He now faces the challenge of grappling with the coronavirus pandemic in the city, which is seeing record case numbers fueled by the Omicron variant. Earlier in the the week, he laid out his COVID plan for the winter, hoping to keep businesses and schools open.

"This pandemic has not only impacted us physically, but emotionally, and I'm going to really encourage people in this city to just find that inner peace, no matter what we're going through. We have been through tragedies before. This is a resilient city and a resilient country and I want to bring that energy," Adams said after being sworn in.

Adams is scheduled to deliver his first address as mayor to New Yorkers at noon on Saturday. CBSN New York will carry the address live — watch it in the video player above.

Eric Adams, incoming mayor of New York, right, arrives at a New Year's Eve celebration in the Times Square area of New York, on December 31, 2021. Bloomberg