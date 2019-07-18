Jeffrey Epstein denied bail by federal judge in New York

Jeffrey Epstein was denied bail by a federal judge on Thursday as he faces criminal charges for sex trafficking, CBS News confirms. Judge Richard M. Berman ruled that Epstein, 66, will need to remain in jail as he awaits trial.

Epstein was arrested in New York on July 6 and charged last week with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He is alleged to have abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14 over a number of years.

On Monday, federal prosecutors revealed in court that authorities found "piles of cash," "dozens of diamonds," and an expired passport with Jeffrey Epstein's picture and a fake name during a raid of his Manhattan mansion earlier this month.

In a court filing on Thursday, United States Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Epstein's Austrian passport "contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in the 1980s." Berman added that Epstein's team still has not disclosed to the court how he acquired the foreign passport or if he is a citizen of another country other than the United States.

Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

This is a developing story and CBS News will update it as more information comes in.