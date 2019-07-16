Jeffrey Epstein accuser speaks about alleged sexual abuse

Courtney Wild, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, is speaking out at a news conference with her attorneys in New York City. Wild was an unnamed victim in the 2008 lawsuit against the Department of Justice for the secret plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid similar charges.

The wealthy financier is behind bars until he goes on trial on federal charges that he sexually abused underage girls. On Monday, Wild stood just feet from where Epstein was seated in his blue jail outfit as they asked a federal judge to reject a request by Epstein's lawyers that he remain under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion until trial on conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Judge Richard M. Berman said he'll rule Thursday whether Epstein can be freed on bail, but he noted at the outset of a two-hour hearing there was a presumption in sex trafficking cases involving juveniles that the defendant will remain locked up.

This is a developing story.