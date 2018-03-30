EPA poised to roll back car pollution rules

The Environmental Protection Agency is poised to roll back pollution rules on new vehicles, according to a New York Times report. In the days ahead, President Trump's EPA, led by Scott Pruitt, is expected to weaken requirements that new vehicles meet certain greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards.

The requirements, put in place during the Obama administration, are intended to combat climate change. Mr. Trump's administration has been skeptical of climate change, and Pruitt monitored the removal of climate change references from the EPA's website.

The EPA did not deny any proposed changes in auto requirements in a statement to CBS News, saying there will be a final determination on Sunday.

"The draft determination has been sent to OMB (Office of Management and Budget) and is undergoing interagency review. A final determination will be signed by April 1, 2018, consistent with the original timeline," said EPA spokesperson Liz Bowman.

Mr. Trump has been skeptical of climate change. In December 2016, Mr. Trump said he is "open-minded" about climate change, and that "nobody really knows" the truth about the issue.

"I'm very open-minded. I'm still open-minded," he said. "Nobody really knows."

Mr. Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord in 2017 also drew serious criticism. But Mr. Trump has emphasized that he believes too-strict regulations hold the country back from innovating and growth.

— CBS News' Katiana Krawchenko contributed to this report.