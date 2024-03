Eugene Levy on how "The Reluctant Traveler" helps him find humor and heart across the globe Renowned for his roles in "Best in Show," "American Pie," and "Schitt's Creek," four-time Emmy winner Eugene Levy embarks on a new adventure far from the film sets and sound stages. In the second season of Apple TV+'s "The Reluctant Traveler," Levy jets off to explore Europe's hidden gems, stepping out of his comfort zone and into the role of an unlikely travel host.