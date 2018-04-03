Emily Blunt and John Krasinski open up on working together on "A Quiet Place"

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were warned that they would want to get divorced after working together on "A Quiet Place," but instead, they say the experience brought them closer together. The actors, who are married in real life, talked to CBS "Sunday Morning" and ET about what it was like to work together on set.

Krasinski said that working with Blunt was eye-opening for him.

"I think because we're both actors, people think we have the same experiences but we have a completely different experiences," he explained to ET. "She's off working with a different crew, cast, director and I usually do my own thing. So, to actually see what it is that makes her such an amazing actress, I've obviously been the biggest fan of hers forever, but to see her on set doing what she does, when you're in the room it's a whole different thing."

Blunt added that working together helped the couple bond in a meaningful way.

"We've always been great partners in life, but I think professionally we'd never had that experience," she said. "And ultimately because the movie means so much to us and seeing each other in a professional realm and also allowing that sort of new side that we saw in each other was really bonding, it was like very cool."

It was the first time Krasinski and Blunt had worked together. Krasinski admitted on CBS "Sunday Morning" that initially, he was afraid of the pressure of Blunt taking the role just for him, so he thought someone else would take the role of the mother in "A Quiet Place." But when Blunt read the script, she told him she wanted to do it.

"She was shooting 'Mary Poppins,' we had just had our second daughter, so that was a lot going on," he replied. "So I figured, you know, this could only go two ways in my head, which was, 'Will you do this?' And she says, 'No' -- that's some awkwardness at the dinner table! -- or 'Would you do this?' And she says, 'Yeah, sure, I'll do it, for you.' And I'm like, 'Oooh, that...'"

"Don't want that either."

"Those both aren't good! So, I just chose the third option, which was not to talk to her about it at all."

Blunt decided to take on the part, and she said, "We had so many people be like, 'You're gonna be divorced by the end.' And actually we were closer. It was kind of amazing."

The two also talked on CBS "Sunday Morning" about how they met, saying they were introduced to each other at a restaurant.

"I shook her hand, and -- no joke -- my head just went, 'Oh no…'" Krasinski said. "I knew it immediately."

Blunt recalled, "It was just really easy. And he was so funny and sweet. We talked until five in the morning that night. And that was it!"

"Pick your Hallmark card: 'I felt like I had known her forever,'" said Krasinski.

The couple have two daughters together, and they said they believe that "A Quiet Place" is an allegory for parenthood.