Embattled H.R. McMaster keynotes Holocaust Museum event on violence in Syria

Embattled National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is the keynote speaker for a Holocaust Memorial event on violence in Syria Thursday, as his job is in jeopardy.

McMaster said Russia is "complicit" in the atrocities the U.S. believes have been committed by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Sources have told CBS News' chief White House correspondent earlier this month that McMaster is in real jeopardy of losing his job. On Thursday, in an Oval Office meeting with the Irish prime minister, Mr. Trump called stories of upcoming staff changes "very false," but also said "there will always be change."

The last month has already seen the departures or announced departures of communications director Hope Hicks, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn.

"The story was very false," Mr. Trump said Thursday. "They wrote a story about staff changes and it was very false. … Mike Pompeo is going to be an incredibly secretary of state. We have some wonderful ideas.

"There will always be change, but very little," the president added. "It was a very false story. A very exaggerated and false story. But there will always be change. And I think you want to see change. I want to also see different ideas."