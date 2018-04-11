Tesla CEO Elon Musk says social media, artificial intelligence should be regulated

Amid the firestorm surrounding Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Senate hearing, we asked another Silicon Valley titan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, about the Facebook controversy during an interview Tuesday in California.

"Do you think now is the time for regulations in Silicon Valley?" "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King asked.

"I think whenever something is – whenever there's something that affects the public good then there does need to be some form of public oversight. … I do think there should be some regulations on AI. I think there should be regulations on social media to the degree that it negatively affects the public good," Musk said. "We can't have like willy-nilly proliferation of fake news, that's crazy. You can't have more types of fake news than real news. That's allowing public deception to go unchecked. That's crazy."

Musk said Tesla takes steps to keep its customer data private.

