Elon Musk says his fight against Mark Zuckerberg will stream on X — but Zuck claps back

Two of the world's most famous and polarizing tech billionaires are again saying they will go head-to-head in a fight. Elon Musk, who owns the site formerly known as Twitter, now rebranded as X, and Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, took to their social media platforms to share details about the potential face-off.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk wrote on X on Sunday.

Zuckerberg replied with some shade on Threads, Meta's new competitor to Twitter/X: "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

It is unclear how serious they are about the proposal for a fight or whether it will ever come to fruition, but the two tech moguls have been talking about it for weeks.

When Musk wrote on Sunday that he has been lifting weights to prepare for the fight, Zuckerberg wrote on Threads that he's ready today. "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," he wrote.

Musk said the date is still in flux. "I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow," he wrote. "May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

After the two shared new details about the supposed fight, an X user wrote out some stats about each, saying 39-year-old Zuckerberg is shorter and weighs less than Musk, but has a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu, while the 51-year-old Musk is 6'2" and reportedly 187 lbs., to which Musk replied: "I weigh at least 300 lbs."

I weigh at least 300 lbs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Zuckerberg practices mixed martial arts, known as MMA, and said he will continue to compete "with people who train no matter what happens here." In MMA, fighters use different martial arts disciplines and fight with striking and grappling.

Musk wrote that he would "go with WWE" as his fighting style, referring to World Wrestling Entertainment, a professional wrestling company. These fights involve storylines between wrestling personalities.

Zuckerberg replied on Threads to Musks' recent tweets about their supposed fight. Threads/Mark Zuckerberg

Ahead of Meta's debut of Threads, Musk replied to a tweet asking him about his rival's plan to make a similar app to Twitter, saying he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg responded on Instagram, "Send me location."

Since then, the two have sparred back and forth on social media — but it remains unclear if they will spar in person.