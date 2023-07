Threads, Twitter and the saturation of social media Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company's new app Threads had more than 30 million people sign up within the first few hours of its launch. Threads is aiming to capitalize on recent controversial changes to Twitter under Elon Musk. Ann-Marie Alcántara, personal tech reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News to discuss the competition between Twitter and Threads and how users are reacting.