Elliot Page gets emotional unboxing copies of new memoir: "Wow, it's real"

Actor Elliot Page got emotional while unboxing the first copies of his upcoming memoir, "Pageboy."

The 36-year-old actor shared a video of himself on Instagram opening the first box containing physical copies of the book.

"Pageboy is real and I can't wait for everyone to get their copy in a few weeks," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Page smiles as he holds a copy of the book, saying: "Wow, it's real. I can't wait for you to read it."

The memoir is set to be released on June 6.

Page announced that he is transgender in December 2021. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," said Page. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Since coming out, Page has been vocal about transgender rights and activism. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the actor said he was focused on using his privilege to uplift the community.

"I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life," Page said. "And I want people to know that not only has it, you know, been life-changing for me. I do believe it's life-saving, and it's the case for so many people."