California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point.

His family says the Orange County lawyer was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort.

"The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic death of this amazing young man who was in Rosarito Beach celebrating his first wedding anniversary," the family said in a statement. "The family, which has extensive legal training in criminal law, wholeheartedly believes based on their initial investigation, that Elliot was the victim of a brutal crime."

They are not alone in believing that Blair was killed during the trip.

"I personally don't put a lot of credence in what the Mexican authorities say," John Jenks, private investigator and business partner of Blair's, told CBS Los Angeles. "The article I read said that he died of a tragic accident and my question is what evidence do you base that conclusion on?"

Elliot Blair and his wife, Kim. GoFundMe

As his family works with the United States officials to learn more, Tijuana-based media has reported that the Baja California Prosecutor's Office ruled that Blair died of head trauma from falling off his hotel balcony.

One local outlet reported that Blair fell from the fourth floor of the hotel and may have been "under the influence of alcohol." In their statement, the family says he "was not intoxicated at the time of this incident" and "the incident did not occur off their room's private balcony, nor any balcony, for that matter."

The Blair family maintains that there was foul play involved, stating that no one from the Rosarito Beach Police Department or the Mexican government has reached out to speak to them.

"He was the victim of a brutal crime," says a GoFundMe set up for Blair's wife, Kim, who is also a public defender. "All donated funds will be used by Kim and Elliot's family in their search for answers and to help Kim with any personal finances as she grieves her Elliot."

